Ironheart season 1 episode 4 air date, what lies ahead

Following the events of the three-part premiere tonight on Disney+, do you want to learn a little bit more about Ironheart season 1 episode 4? Well, consider us happy to help with that — there is quite a bit to discuss when it comes to the atypical plans that the streaming service has for this show.

Of course, we do tend to think we should start by noting that for a show set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it really does not feel like the series is getting enough publicity. That’s also a surprise since the reviews so far have been solid, especially compared to some other TV efforts including Secret Invasion. This may just need to be a show that spreads via word-of-mouth over time.

If you have not heard too much about it yet, let’s just begin here by sharing the official synopsis:

Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Marvel Television’s “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne)—a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka “The Hood” (Anthony Ramos).

As for the schedule, here is where things get a little weird. The first three episodes aired this week; the next three are going to be on July 1 and that’s it. Why is Disney burning a six-episode show off so fast? They may not be viewing it that way and instead, they could just be hoping that this because a binge event during the July 4 holiday. From our vantage point all of this is a risk, but they may be seeing a long-term value here that we are not.

