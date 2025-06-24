The Night Agent season 3 premiere date: Summer 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to get a full premiere date for The Night Agent season 3 between now and the end of the summer?

Well, make no mistake that it would be nice of that happened, mostly because we know production started for the show significantly earlier than you would have expected. Some of that is due to Netflix giving it an early renewal — a sign that they smartly recognized early that this show was a hit.

With that being said, though, this is where we get to some of the bad news — personally, we’d be shocked in the event that we actually learn about a premiere date in the near future. If you are the streaming service, why rush any sort of reveal along here? There is really not much of a reason to do that. Netflix already has a great roster of programs for the rest of the year — you are going to see Wednesday Addams back moving into August and beyond just that, Stranger Things will be back closer to the end of the year. They also have smaller hits coming, both in terms of scripted entities and reality shows.

If there is a bit of good news we can give here, it is that the break between The Night Agent seasons 2 and 3 is still likely to be less than what we had between seasons 1 and 2. We would be surprised if there is premiere-date news this summer, but we do think the action series will be back in the first half of 2026 — an exact date could be announced either close to the end of the year or at some point in January / February. We also tend to think there are many more seasons that could be coming after the fact.

