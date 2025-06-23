Shrinking season 3 premiere date: A summer 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a Shrinking season 3 premiere date between now and the end of the summer?

There are a lot of different things to wonder about when it comes to the Jason Segel – Harrison Ford comedy, starting with the long-term future. We recognize that executive producer Bill Lawrence had a three-season plan with the show from the beginning. However, we should note that there is no evidence that this is going to be the final season of the show. We tend to think that this will be determined further as we get closer to the show coming back.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see even more TV reactions and reviews!

So is it going to come back this summer? That feels unlikely and yet, there is a chance that an exact date ends up being announced between now and the end of September. Seeing Shrinking come back in November or December would make at least some sense, especially since we are on the other side of the industry strikes of 2023. Networks and streaming services should be interested in making a show like this either an annual event or close to it, especially since there is no real reason to do otherwise. This is not a series that has some insanely long post-production time, and it also kicked off production earlier this year.

If you have not heard already…

The third season is going to be in part about moving forward, and Segel’s character of Jimmy is going to face new challenges. We are going to see an appearance from Jeff Daniels as his father; meanwhile, Cobie Smulders is going to be coming back as potential love interest Sofi.

Related – Be sure to get some more insight on Shrinking now, including some other insight on what’s ahead with Michael J. Fox

What are you most eager to see when Shrinking season 3 ends up premiering on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! There are more updates coming that we do not want you to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







