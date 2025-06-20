Outer Banks season 5 premiere date: Netflix’s first tease, cast news

We already know that entering Outer Banks season 5 over on Netflix, there are a couple of things worth noting … bittersweet as they may be. First and foremost, we imagine that a good chunk of the story will be about mourning JJ after that character’s death. Meanwhile, this is going to be the final season for the adventure series — though there is still a chance that spin-offs or something more comes down the road.

Now that we have said all of that, why not get more into some other teases on the show’s future?

According to a new report from Deadline, Cullen Moss has be promoted to series regular in the role of Sheriff Shoupe; he has recurred since the first season as the character, who started off as a Deputy. Meanwhile, J. Anthony Crane has also been promoted, which suggests that JJ’s biological father Chandler Groff is going to be a big part of the story coming up.

Beyond all of this, we also have the super-official confirmation that Outer Banks will be back at some point in 2026, though we hardly consider this to be some sort of globe-smashing surprise. After all, we imagine that season 5 will be filmed in Charleston (and perhaps beyond) for most of the calendar year and after that, there is a necessary stretch in which you have post-production and some other things going on. Unless we hear otherwise, the earliest we would expect the show to air is late next spring or early summer — Netflix has a number of other hits to air in the interim that have already filmed in their entirety or are pretty darn deep into production. They do not have to rush along the story of the Pogues.

At this point, let’s just hope that the narrative does conclude in a way that feels satisfying for everyone involved.

