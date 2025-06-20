The Chi season 7 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Unfinished Business’

Next week on Showtime, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into the story of The Chi season 7 episode 7. Is there more that we can say about it now?

Well, we do think that it feels right to start off here by noting that “Unfinished Business” is the title for the next installment and just based on that alone, we tend to think that Alicia or some other characters may be making some moves. In general, vengeance is one of the central themes around what we’re seeing this time around … but here is also your reminder that this show is also about family and community. It is hard at this point to really imagine the series doing anything too drastic to deviate from some of that.

Now, let’s just go ahead and present a little more of the information we’ve got. Check out the full The Chi season 7 episode 7 synopsis below:

Jada is hit with bad news; Emmett surprises Kiesha with an idea to help ease their stress; Lynae makes some comforting connections as Alicia doubles down on her ground rules for who is allowed to be around Tiff.

We have reached the point now where we are past the halfway point of the season and by virtue of that, everything is about to get perhaps infinitely more intense than ever before. Are we eager to see that? Absolutely, but also fearful — mostly because this is one of those series that has given near-constant reminders that almost anyone could die at any given point. We would be silly to not actively be thinking about that. We just hope that some more positive stories can continue to move forward, and that includes for Emmett and Kiesha. At this point, they’ve gone through more than almost anyone.

