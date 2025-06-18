We Were Liars season 2: Could it happen? EP explains

We do recognize that in some ways, We Were Liars on Prime video can be viewed as a book adaptation with an ending. However, if you watch the show in its entirety, you probably see at least a few breadcrumbs sprinkled in for something more.

One of the things that we are acutely aware of in this present economy is that most networks / streaming services do not just want limited. If they can make something more than that, you better believe that they are going to try in order to make that happen! Meanwhile, at the same time there is at least some other material out there to look at including the prequel Family of Liars. In theory, you can utilize that and tell stories in all sorts of directions.

What we are fundamentally getting at here is the simple notion that executive producer Julie Plec would love to make more We Were Liars in the future — she even says as much to Deadline describing what the future could hold:

“If you take a look at Family of Liars, you will see in Chapter One that Carrie has all along been having conversations with her dead son, and it does beg the question, ‘Is she too, just so psychologically damaged that this is how she hallucinates her grief? And is that what happened to cadence?’ or ‘Are ghosts real on beechwood Island? … Season 2 dives deeper into that question.”

What does make the future here fascinating is that Plec has been on both sides of the equation when it comes shows lasting a long time or getting canceled quickly — she knows what leads to a renewal and what doesn’t. Could that help when it comes to getting the word out? Possibly, but we also tend to think that We Were Liars is going to get a lot of viewers regardless. The material here is solid and beyond that, you are also looking at a YA market that is somewhat underserved.

Do you think we are going to get a We Were Liars season 2 at the end of the day?

