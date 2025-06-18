Somebody Feed Phil season 9: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the launch of season 8 today on Netflix, is there a chance that we get a Somebody Feed Phil season 9? Or, are we at the end of the unscripted cooking show?

Well, as you would imagine here, there are a number of different things worth getting into here — but let us start with the idea that this Phil Rosenthal unscripted series could be ever-lasting. The only real constant here is the star, and we tend to think that it could easily last for however long he wants to keep traveling all over the world and eating food. Sure, we’re aware that there are still costs associated with a series like this, but comparing it to titans on Netflix like Stranger Things and Wednesday make it feel dirt-cheap by comparison.

So we are moving forward following the season 8 launch assuming that more Somebody Feed Phil is on the way, even if we have not seen anything be made official as of yet. We tend to think that Netflix will do here what they’ve done with a number of other shows, and that is spend the next few weeks figuring out what they want the future to be in this instance. They are going to take a look at the total viewership across all episodes, and then also what Rosenthal is interested in doing from here. Even in tumultuous global times, we do still think that there are a lot of really interesting places that could be visited. That is a big part of what makes the series interesting moving forward!

As for when a possible season 9 could premiere, this is where it feels relatively easy to look towards some point next year — though to us personally, summer and fall are the two windows that make the most sense.

