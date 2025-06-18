Stick season 1 episode 6 spoilers: A rest day

Next week on Apple TV+ you will have a great chance to see Stick season 1 episode 6 — now what makes this story stand out?

Well, we do tend to think that the Owen Wilson comedy is going to continue being camera-focused, but in a slightly different way than what we’ve seen before. It feels on paper like this upcoming installment (which is titled “RV Shangri-La”) is going to be focused on things other than golf. The Amateur Championship is still coming, but Santi won’t be front and center for that right away. Instead, we could have a day off — which may mean some good and bad things. Sometimes, downtime means being left to your own thoughts … and that produces trouble.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can check out the full Stick season 1 episode 6 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

Ahead of the U.S. Amateur Championship, Pryce gives everyone a rest day on the campgrounds. Mitts takes a risk. Santi makes a painful discovery.

We should note that there are ten episodes in this season and with that, we have made it to the halfway point! This is where the show will need to figure out some more ways to up the ante. We recognize that the comparisons to Ted Lasso here are obvious, but what does make it a little bit different here is that we’re talking about someone in Santi who is not a part of a team the same way as AFC Richmond. That is a lot of pressure but beyond just that, it could also be a little bit intimidating.

Now that we are so far into the show, this is where we will remind you every single viewer is important. There is no official season 2 renewal at present! While we think there is a good chance, at the same time it is far from confirmed.

What are you the most curious to see entering Stick season 1 episode 6 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







