We Were Liars season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following the launch of season 1 this week on Prime Video, is there a chance that a We Were Liars season 2 ends up coming? Or, is the adaptation meant to just be a limited series and that’s it?

Well, there are a handful of ways you can look at things at present, mostly because we think the definition of this show could be ever-changing. If the series ends up getting canceled for example, you could easily call it a limited series and move forward. However, if it is successful, you certainly have to wonder if it could surpass its source material and move forward.

Of course, we recognize that there are some out there who may not be familiar with the original work at all. With that, we present the full We Were Liars synopsis to set the stage:

Based on the best-selling novel by E. Lockhart, We Were Liars, the series follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapades on her grandfather’s New England private island. The Sinclairs are American royalty — known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond — but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence’s life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide.

Now, could you revisit this story with some characters in a different time of the year? This is at least one of those particular worlds that feels like you could mine more story arcs. We would just say to wait and see how big the show becomes and then after that, whether the producers have something more in mind. Just remember along the way that not every show out there needs a second season to be effective — take the second season of Big Little Lies, or whatever we are getting at this point when it comes to Nine Perfect Strangers.

Do you think that we could see a We Were Liars season 2 down the road?

