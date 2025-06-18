The Snake episode 3 spoilers: A two-headed snake arrives?

Next week you are going to see The Snake episode 3 arrive and for the second straight week, let’s just say a major twist is coming.

What is it this time around? Well, after episode 2 brought us a new arrival to the competition, episode 3 is going to offer up two snakes. How will that work for the safety chain at the end of the episode? That is something we’re intrigued to figure out, just as we are if the power structure of the game can be broken down in a pretty significant way. Remember for a moment here that MacLaine has come close to be eliminated two episodes in a row and if we were her, at this point we would be pretty darn miffed over the state of things. With that, is there a way to turn things around? Let’s just say that we are pretty darn curious to learn.

Below, you can take a look at the full The Snake episode 3 synopsis with some other insight all about what is ahead:

The arrival of an unexpected contestant continues to stir up the dynamics among the contestants. During this week’s challenge, the competitors must collaborate and work together as a team to secure immunity. The duo that wins the challenge is safe from elimination and earns the title of the first-ever double-headed snake in the all-new “Two-Headed Snake” episode of The Snake airing Tuesday, Jun 24 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SNK-103) (TV-14 D,L,S)

We do enjoy the show but at the same time, we do wish that we would get a clearer picture of where a lot of the relationships actually stand at the moment. What does make this series somewhat tricky is that we often find out people are close after they are saved from elimination — and at that point, the revelation never hits that well.

What are you the most eager to see entering The Snake episode 3 next week?

