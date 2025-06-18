The Snake episode 2: Who was eliminated?

Over the course of The Snake episode 2, we had a chance to see the arrival of someone in Christine — but also more chaos.

First and foremost, Christine feels like she could be some sort of good player moving forward. However, she was safe tonight and had no major role to play in the strategy. Jack ended up earning the Snake power, but what was a little more interesting here was all the controversy when it comes to Pastor Jacob. He called out Jack, claiming that he saw him broke the rules during the challenge. That turned out to not be proven true and after a re-do, he still won the necklace again. That put Jacob in the crosshairs at the end of the episode.

Yet, the big surprise was learning that Derek was actually the one to save the Pastor! We saw arguably one of the first real strategic plays of the season as he realized that thanks to the numbers, he could put Jack in a spot where he would have to send out either MacLaine or Mena. Basically, he wanted to take away as much power as possible and he was successful! Could that also make him into a somewhat bigger threat down the road? For the time being, we tend to think so; at the very least, it creates a little bit more of a contentious situation for him.

In what was both a surprise and also not one at all, Jack opted to keep MacLaine and send out Mena, despite the latter not being viewed as that big of a threat. The truth here is just that he made this choice because he seems to like MacLaine better and really, relationships are almost everything with a show like this. So many choices you make are based solely on that and not much else!

