The White Lotus season 4: Would Sam Nivola return?

After playing a memorable role in Lochlan on The White Lotus season 3, would Sam Nivola be interested in coming back?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and honestly note here is that almost any actor from the HBO show’s first three seasons would like to come back — whether it be as their former character or someone new. The series gets huge ratings, is critically acclaimed, and you are basically guaranteed a chance to work with some cool people. The only real downside is being away from home for several months at a time — which may be mitigated to some extent by being able to stay at a lavish and beautiful place.

Given that Nivola was a relative unknown to mainstream viewers before bringing Lochlan to the small screen, it has to be said that he would be eager to return. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about a potential part in an all-star season down the line, here is what the actor had to say:

Of course I would. I would jump off the Empire State Building for Mike White (Laughs), I would do just about anything. I would adore to work with him again in whatever capacity. I mean, we would all, including Mike, joke about him doing an all-star season when we were in Thailand, but I could sort of never tell whether he was joking or he was serious, so, who knows? The thing is that the all-star season would have to, I imagine, be the last season. I can’t tell when the last season’s going to be right now, because the show is such a hit and Mike is so happy making it. I don’t know when they would ever decide to stop, but we’ll see, and if that phone rings with his name on it, I’m picking up 10 times out of 10.

Our general feeling is that as fun as an all-star season would be on paper, it is really hard to pull off. After all, you would have a premise here that a lot of familiar faces from the greater The White Lotus lore would be at the same resort at the same time — and honestly, we’re not sure how many of them would even go back after all the deaths that have happened around these places. Of course, there’s always a chance things change over time.

What are you most eager to see moving into The White Lotus season 4?

Do you want any familiar faces back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back to get all sorts of other updates.

