The Last of Us season 3 spoilers: How does Ellie press on?

We know that The Last of Us season 3 is not going to be coming to HBO for a long time and unfortunately, that means a lot of time spent sitting around and posing questions.

For starters, it makes sense to have a little bit of a further chat about Ellie. Bella Ramsey may not be the sole focus of season 3, but will they still be around? We tend to think so. Season 3 could be more about Abby as we start to understand her motives and journey; yet, at the same time, we do think that Ellie will certainly not be forgotten. She still has an important story to tell thanks to her desire for revenge following the death of Joel.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other THE LAST OF US reviews!

Yet, what does make it interesting here is that so far, we have not seen any attempts at vengeance actually make her feel better. Will anything heal the hole in her heart? Not necessarily.

In speaking about all of this a little bit further now to The Wrap, here is some of what Ramsey had to say:

Yes, it doesn’t heal the wound, but that vengeance doesn’t go away. That goal that she had throughout Season 2 to find and kill Abby — I don’t think that that’s gone away, is what I’ll say. So this journey continues. If anything, she’ll get herself even more tangled in the dark mess that she finds herself in.

Of course, what does make Ellie’s struggle all the more difficult at this point is the simple fact that she has more to think about beyond just herself now. She’s with Dina and Dina is pregnant — sure, Isabela Merced’s character is more than capable of making her own decisions, but there is no doubt that the two are linked.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Last of Us now, including other insight on what is ahead for Abby

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering The Last of Us season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







