Murderbot season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The SecUnit fallout

Next week on Apple TV+ you are going to have a chance to see Murderbot season 1 episode 7 — and suffice it to say, this one will be messy. How can it not?

After all, remember first and foremost how things are going to be starting off, and some of the distrust that SecUnit could be feeling from some of its other “teammates.” From our vantage point, it resolved the LeeBeeBee situation in the only way it knew how to … but that’s a shock to everyone else’s system. These people are as far from Murderbot as you can possibly be; they are scientists, and are not there to relate or understand to someone who operates with a different protection protocol. There is a reason why SecUnit was brought in to begin with!

Now, do you want to get a few more details on what is to come? Then we suggest that you check out the full season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

Murderbot deals with fallout and detects a critical threat. In hopes of evading danger, the team heads to a new locale full of surprises.

At this point in the season, we do at least hope that there are some more concrete answers as to what is truly going on around the team — also, what are their adversaries actually after? It’s felt at times like they are trying to frame SecUnit, and what makes this show is interesting is that while we know that there are a lot of giant corporations behind the scenes pulling some strings, at the same time a lot of the stuff on-screen is a little insular. Is there going to be a chance to expand the universe more before the season ends? We sure hope so, just as we also hope that more news regarding a season 2 comes out sooner rather than later.

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering Murderbot season 1 episode 7 when it airs?

