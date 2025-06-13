BMF season 4 episode 3 spoilers: About ‘Good Faith’

Next week on Starz, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into BMF season 4 episode 3 — so what good stuff comes with that?

Well, once again, we do tend to think that the show is going to bring about a whole new form of conflict. Sure, Meech and Terry have been at odds before and yet, they often do still find a way to come together. Moving forward, music may be the key … or at least a part of the key. We know that there are so many different irons in the fire with the two at this point, but is that a good or bad thing? Well, you can argue that history dictated a good part of it and for the sake of the show, we are simply along for the ride.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

According to the folks at the network, the title for BMF season 4 episode 3 is “Good Faith.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below does a good job of setting the stage for what is ahead:

Meech and Terry find new inspiration in a rising R&B singer. Together, they plan to launch a new record label, and Terry hatches his own plan to regain control in St. Louis.

Because we are still pretty early in this season, it hardly feels like we’re at point where we’ve reached the peak of the drama — that is going to come in due time and instead, we’re just watching some of the metaphorical pieces being moved around the board. We can at least say that when it comes to the St. Louis part of the story, everything is going to get worse before it gets better … and Terry had better be prepared to make some enemies along the way.

What do you most want to see moving into BMF season 4 episode 3 when it arrives?

How do you think this season compares to the others? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







