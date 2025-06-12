FUBAR season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the launch of season 2 today at Netflix, is there a chance that a FUBAR season 3 could still happen down the road? At the very least, we tend to think that this is a worthy subject of conversation!

Before we go on too much of a deep-dive here, it is worth noting where things actually stand at present — and it is rather simple, as nothing has been formally decided. However, we do tend to think there is a reasonably good chance based on both the viewership and whether or not the streaming service sees the show as profitable.

If there is one thing that FUBAR has going for it first and foremost, it is star power. Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the biggest actors of all time, and it feels like one of those statements that is so obvious, it feels almost silly to be writing it down. Meanwhile, Monica Barbaro’s star has been on the rise ever since appearing on the short-lived Chicago Justice. The two make up the core of the show and there is a rather great cast all around them.

Is there anything working against the series? Well, we know that action sequences can be rather expensive and in all honestly, you would think that a series with this big of a star would be promoted a little more heavily than it has been. We do just wonder if Netflix is perhaps holding back most of its promotional push for Squid Game later this month, though it would have been useful to throw some of it in this show’s direction.

Then again, they may also think that viewers are going to watch FUBAR regardless of how hard they promote it. We anticipate that we will hear something about a possible season 3 before we get to the end of the summer.

