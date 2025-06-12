Law & Order Organized Crime season 6: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following today’s big finale over on Peacock, is there more to share regarding Law & Order Organized Crime season 6? As you would imagine, there is a lot to talk through here!

First and foremost, though, let’s just kick things off by noting where things officially stand — nothing has been formally decided as of yet. Still, we do tend to think there is a legitimately good chance of it. While the season 5 finale did not necessarily contain some sort of show-changing cliffhanger, we’re not sure who expected that to be the case. Our general sentiment going into it was just that it would tie up a lot of story this season and from that vantage point, we would say that the mission was accomplished.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

With the finale now over, we do think that on some level, Peacock is going to figure this out quickly. We are cautiously optimistic that there will be more Law & Order Organized Crime and yet, there are variables to consider. First and foremost, the viewership is going to matter here a great deal and nobody is revealing the exact information publicly. From here, you then have to compare this to what is happening in regards to the budget. Is there a financial upside to keeping the Christopher Meloni drama around?

Beyond of course seeing a season 6, we also remain hopeful that at some point, we are going to learn some more news when it comes to whether Stabler and Benson are going to cross paths again, as well. Given how beloved the two of them are together, the amount of scenes that they’ve shared over the past year or so has been minimal at best. Sure, there may be some reasons for that, but with the strikes now far in the rear view mirror, aren’t there better chances to make it happen?

Do you want to get a Law & Order Organized Crime season 6 at Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — more updates are ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







