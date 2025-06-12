Poker Face season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Charlie in the city

As we look towards Poker Face season 2 episode 9 on Peacock next week, one major thing will stand out right away: The setting. For most of the series, we have seen Natasha Lyonne’s character of Charlie Cale in more rural or out-there settings. As we move forward, though, she may actually be in the city — at least for a certain amount of time.

As we look towards “A New Lease on Death,” we tend to think that this may mean a very different sort of tapestry for the show, one where there are more people to perhaps investigate … but does Charlie even want that? After Bill’s death and getting immersed in the world of cons, you could easily make the case that she wants a break from a lot of the madness.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more POKER FACE reviews!

To get a better sense now on what is to come, be sure to check out the full Poker Face season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

Trying to turn over a new leaf as a city dweller, Charlie has her housewarming put in jeopardy when a neighbor dies in a suspicious accident.

Our general hope at this point is that with us starting to get close to the end of this season (we are in the latter third!), a few major storylines will come together. Could that include the voice of Good Buddy? We sure hope so. The producers and/or Peacock have done a good job of not confirming if Steve Buscemi is going to be a part of the season or not; we certainly would like for that to be the case but at the same time, he could also be said for down the road. This is, after all, one of those series that does really pride itself on keeping you guessing…

What do you most want to see moving into Poker Face season 2 episode 9 when it airs?

Have you enjoyed most of the season at this point? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







