MasterChef: Dynamic Duos episode 5 spoilers: Mystery Box returns

Next week on Fox you are going to see MasterChef: Dynamic Duos episode 5 — so what sort of challenges lie ahead?

Well, let’s just start off here by saying that if you have been begging for the return of the Mystery Box challenges to the show, you are going to be pleased. This iconic part of the series is coming back! The remaining 11 duos are going to have an opportunity to take this on, but in a slightly different way than we’ve seen in the past. After all, here they are going to be taking on two different boxes at the same time, which means that both part of the duo here is going to have their hands full.

To get some more insight on what lies ahead on MasterChef: Dynamic Duos episode 5, be sure to check out the synopsis below:

In the first Mystery Box challenge of the season, the Top 11 duos enter the kitchen to find not one, but two boxes at their station. They lift them to discover one box contains sweet ingredients and the other, spicy ingredients. Each pair of cooks must combine the two boxes of ingredients to make a harmonious, MasterChef-worthy dish. The duo with the winning dish will get an advantage in the next challenge, while the duo with the worst dish will be out of the competition in the all-new “Mister-y & Mrs. Box” episode of MasterChef: Dynamic Duos airing Wednesday, June 18 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1505) (TV-14 L)

Of course, with each passing challenge we imagine that things are going to get more entertaining and competitive — especially with the new wrinkles thrown in this season! Basically, you now have to think constantly about teamwork and communication. You can’t just completely turn off your brain to everyone who is around you this time.

