Sherlock & Daughter season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW?

Following the season 1 finale tonight on The CW, are you going to be seeing a Sherlock & Daughter season 2 renewal? Or, are we at the end now?

First and foremost, let’s just start off here by noting where things actually stand — nothing has been made official by the powers-that-be. However, we do have a good inkling that the series, which also airs in Australia, is going to be back.

Without getting into the series’ performance in other parts of the world, let’s just kick things off here by noting that it has fared really well in terms of live + same-day numbers on The CW, better even than some of their long-running shows and acquisitions. Sherlock & Daughter clearly benefits to some extent from the established IP, but then also a premise that allows for real retention one week to the next. It also has a chance to pick up more viewers via streaming, where it has seemingly done rather well so far.

At this point, we tend to think the only reason we’ve yet to hear about a season 2 is due to everyone behind the scenes wanting to wait until the finale airs. We do think that more will be coming, and that the hope here is that the next batch of episodes is going to be coming at some point moving into either the spring or the summer of next year. For now, that feels like what makes the most sense.

As for what we could see moving forward, we do not think that there is going to be some immense pressure to change what we have already seen. Why would there be? This is one of those shows that really can keep the focus on both its mystery and a small group of characters. If it does that, we have a feeling that long-term success will be attainable.

Do you think that a Sherlock & Daughter season 2 is going to happen someday?

