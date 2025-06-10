The Institute premiere date, trailer, more details on MGM+ series

Come July 13 you are going to have a chance to dive into The Institute premiere on MGM+ — do you want to learn more now?

First and foremost, we should note that this series comes from executive producer Stephen King and is based on his work — also, there is a FROM connection here courtesy of Jack Bender! King himself had expressed a lot of admiration from that show in the past and when you think about it, this collaboration makes more sense. This is a sci-fi / horror drama that could revolve in part about children being tasked with an enormous burden. There are a lot of twists and turns coming, and the secrets of this institute are about to be unraveled further.

To get a few more details on what is to come here, be sure to check out the official series logline below:

From executive producers Stephen King and Jack Bender (FROM), “The Institute” follows the story of teen genius Luke Ellis (Joe Freeman), who is kidnapped and awakens at The Institute, a facility full of children who all got there the same way he did and who are all possessed of unusual abilities. In a nearby town, haunted former police officer Tim Jamieson (Ben Barnes) has come looking to start a new life, but the peace and quiet won’t last, as his story and Luke’s are destined to collide.

Meanwhile, the trailer over here gives you an even better sense of the exact stories that are coming. This is a show about mystery and danger, but we also hope there are going to be a lot of unique and individual abilities that some of these kids have. We should also point out that there is one especially-notable name in the cast in Mary-Louise Parker of Weeds fame; we cannot wait to see what everyone brings to the table.

