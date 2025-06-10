Ballard trailer, new details about Bosch: Legacy spin-off

Come July 9 on Prime Video, you are going to see the Bosch: Legacy spin-off Ballard arrive with all of its episodes. Can the series live up to the hype?

If there is one thing that we should note here first and foremost, it is that this series stars Maggie Q as the title character, and just like with Bosch, there is source material to adapt. Titus Welliver is going to appear as Harry during the series but at the same time, this is not exclusively his story. There is going to be great stuff across the board here, but also plenty of mystery. Just remember for a moment that this series is going to be about cold cases, which require a specific sort of investigation.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Today, the folks at Prime Video did reveal a new trailer, which you can see here. It shows Ballard hoping to use these cold cases to get back into homicide. Whether or not that happens, though, remains to be seen — and could also be a big part of the fun!

Below, the official synopsis helps to set the stage even further:

Ballard continues to bring Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels to life, following Detective Renée Ballard (Q) as she leads the LAPD’s new and underfunded cold case division, tackling the city’s most challenging long-forgotten crimes with empathy and relentless determination. As she peels back layers of crimes spanning decades, including a serial killer’s string of murders and a murdered John Doe, she soon uncovers a dangerous conspiracy within the LAPD. With the help of her volunteer team and retired detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), Detective Ballard navigates personal trauma, professional challenges, and life-threatening dangers to expose the truth.

In addition to Q, the series cast includes Courtney Taylor, John Carroll Lynch, Michael Mosley, Rebecca Field, Victoria Moroles, Amy Hill, Ricardo Chavira, Noah Bean, Alain Uy and Hector Hugo.

In general, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that while there is a lot of action ahead, there could also be plenty of twists.

What are you most eager to see from Ballard when the show premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







