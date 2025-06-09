Murderbot season 1 episode 6 video: Is Sanctuary Moon soothing?

Later this week you are going to have a chance to dive into Murderbot season 1 episode 6 over at Apple TV+ — is there more we can say about it now?

Well, if you head over to IGN, you can get a small taste of what lies ahead — or in particular, what our beloved SecUnit does in order to keep itself calm under tense situations. To the surprise of no one, this has a lot to do with Sanctuary Moon.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

So what makes this particular calming session more necessary? Well, it has a lot to do with Alexander Skarsgard’s character being alongside Dr. Mensah, who is clearly starting to panic and/or wonder about a possible heart attack. Sense the space soap-opera has long been soothing to SecUnit, it recommends it in the moment. This is a great opportunity to show some evolution here, right? It recognizes that Mensah is struggling and offers up a relatable solution.

As for why the doctor is struggling, that may just have to do with the present set of circumstances. The entire team continues to find themselves in crisis due to a number of unknown attacks around their perimeter. Meanwhile, they have come in contact with someone who claims to be from another camp and yet, they’ve turned up alone — can they really be trusted?

In true Murderbot fashion, we anticipate the next episode to be full of humor; yet, at the same time, there have to be opportunities to get to know the cast better, as well. That combination of things will be what keeps people watching long-term and hopefully, what also brings us closer to a potential season 2 renewal. (Nothing has been confirmed, but fingers crossed!)

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on Murderbot, including more on what is to come

What more do you want to see moving into Murderbot season 1 episode 6 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







