Death Valley season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Into the theatre

Next week on Fox, we are going to have an opportunity to dive into Death Valley season 1 episode 4. Are you eager to learn more about what is to come?

In general, one of the things that we love about this BBC One show is similar to what we’ve loved about so many crime dramas over the years. You have a legitimate chance to see every week here a new fish-out-of-water story for the main characters. Given that John is an actor by trade, you can argue that he would be perfect to be a part of a theatre production in order to solve a case. Yet, is all of this going to be that simple? Let’s just say that things could prove to be a little more complicated than first meets the eye.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, check out the Death Valley season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

Following the murder of coastal town businesswoman and am-dram theatre director Menna Hughes, Janie is eager to solve the case and land the DI promotion she desperately wants. She enlists John’s help, but bristling at Janie’s insinuation that he might have ‘lost’ his acting chops, John takes matters into his own hands and joins the cast of the theatre group’s next play. What starts out as a murder investigation soon becomes a cathartic journey for John, who is unexpectedly reminded of why he fell in love with acting in the first place. As for Janie, witnessing a downtrodden suspect finally stand up for themselves inspires her to confront her own demons from the past.

Just on the basis of reading that alone, you can argue that this is one of those stories that has a little bit of everything. Sure, there is going to be a little bit of comedy in here and a great mystery — but just from the basis of reading that alone, doesn’t this feel a little bit more emotional than you would expect?

