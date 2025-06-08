Tony Awards 2025 start time, host, performers, and more

Tonight on CBS, you are going to have an opportunity to dive into the Tony Awards — are you ready for Broadway’s biggest night?

First and foremost, it is worth getting into some of the finer details — after all, they help to set the stage! The awards show is going to begin at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and this is something that you are going to want to watch right away — the spectacle is a big part of the fun! Cynthia Erivo of Wicked and so many other things will serve as the host for the ceremony.

As for who will be appearing on stage, CBS previously confirmed that you will see Aaron Tveit, Adam Lambert, Alex Winter, Allison Janney, Ariana DeBose, Ben Stiller, Bryan Cranston, Carrie Preston, Charli D’Amelio, Danielle Brooks, Jean Smart, Jesse Eisenberg, Katie Holmes, Keanu Reeves, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lea Michele, Lea Salonga, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Williams, Oprah, Rachel Bay Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Samuel L. Jackson, Sara Bareilles and Sarah Paulson. Meanwhile, Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will be the show announcer.

So what about performances? Well, among the featured productions this time around will be “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Dead Outlaw,” “Death Becomes Her,” “Floyd Collins,” “Gypsy,” “Maybe Happy Ending,” “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical,” “Pirates! The Penzance Musical,” “Sunset Blvd.,” “Just in Time” and “Real Women Have Curves.” Finally, one of the biggest moments of the night will be a 10th anniversary celebration of Hamilton, easily renowned as one of the most important productions this century. Remember when there was a mass obsession behind trying to get tickets during its glory years? It’s one of those things where Lin-Manuel Miranda will never have to work again and be famous for the rest of his life.

Hopefully, tonight’s broadcast is going to have a number of noteworthy moments. Keep your eyes peeled!

