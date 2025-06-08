Is MobLand new this week on Paramount+? Season 2 hopes

Is MobLand new this week on Paramount+? After what you saw on this past episode, we do not blame anyone who wants more of the series. As for whether we are about to get it, though … well, that is an entirely different story.

For the time being, here is at least some of what we can say — there is no installment planned at present for the crime drama, with the biggest reason for that being the rather simple fact that last week marked the season 1 finale. We are pretty darn pleased to know that there is probably more coming; while not confirmed, we have no real reason to think that a cancellation is imminent at all.

So while we do wait for the series to get that likely renewal, the biggest thing that we can note here is that if you were worried at all about Harry’s long-term future, don’t be. There is zero evidence at the moment that Tom Hardy is leaving the show, and we have a hard time thinking that the producers would ever want him to be gone at this point, either. The real goal of MobLand season 2 should simply be to take all of the crazy stuff that worked in the first season and from there, just find some ways in order to elevate it.

When could another season premiere?

We will have more time to dive into this down the road but in general, we tend to think that Paramount+ is the sort of service that is going to want a fairly fast turnaround. By virtue of that, we would be shocked if we were stuck waiting for some extremely long span of time to see more. Summer 2026 feels on the surface to be the best-case scenario.

What do you most want to see on MobLand when the show does return?

