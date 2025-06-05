Tires season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the launch of season 2 on Netflix today, is there a chance we get a Tires season 3? Or, are we at the end of the road for the Shane Gillis workplace comedy?

To call this series somewhat of a unicorn is putting it lightly. The first season was famously low-budget and originated as something so much shorter than what we ultimately got. Yet, it did find its audience, largely because Gillis himself has emerged as one of the most successful touring comedians in the country. Since that season aired, his star power has only continued to grow. However, at the same time you can argue that the second season was under-marketed, even though many reviews for it state that it is a step up creatively from the first go-around.

Where we are going with this is ultimately that the future for Tires remains unclear and yet, it would hardly be a surprise if it continues. This is clearly a project that Shane cares about, and it also feels like something that is going to spread more and more over time. That is often the case with a lot of Netflix series, whether they have a big marketing budget or not.

Is there a renewal timeline?

Well, given that so much of this series lies within the hands of Gillis, it’s complicated. Netflix could make their decision within the next several months and if it does come back, a lot of what happens there could be fully up to the comedian’s schedule. Remember that with everything he has going on already, this isn’t the sort of show that you can just stop everything to do — a lot of this stuff takes time.

If you love the show and want more, really the best thing we can say is to spread the word!

