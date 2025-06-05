Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 10: The finale!

Next week on Peacock, you are going to have a chance to see Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 10 — are you ready for the finale?

First and foremost, we do recognize that the death of Joe Jr. is going to loom large, both in terms of the plot and also in terms of Elliot’s headspace. His younger brother just died in his arms! That is not something that you recover from immediately, even if you are someone like him who is well-versed in tragedy at this point. We tend to think that Christopher Meloni’s character will stop at nothing to make sure that justice is served … but what does that really look like? That is one of the larger mysteries we have entering this particular chapter.

For those wondering, the title of the Law & Order: Organized Crime finale is “He Was a Stabler,” a reminder that Joe Jr.’s death will continue to loom large. The synopsis below sets the stage further:

With the help of an old academy buddy, Stabler goes rogue in the hunt for Emery; using OCCB allies when he can, Stabler must face the truth behind revenge, with one last assist from Joe.

Will there be a cliffhanger?

At this point, we would label it far from guaranteed but at the same time, very much possible. This is a franchise that alternates between doing them and not doing them, but with this particular show now being more serialized than ever, there is a good chance! The hard thing is just knowing that there is no official season 6 renewal at present, which basically means that everything could come down to whatever it is that Peacock wants — and how profitable the show is.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

