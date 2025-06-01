Death Valley season 1 episode 3: A best man’s murder…

If you have not heard too much about Death Valley on BBC One as of yet, it really starts with a tried-and-true premise: “A retired actor. A disarming young detective. They’d make the perfect crime-fighting duo – if only they could get along!”

Have we seen a ton of shows over the years with this sort of idea behind it? Sure, but with the right actors and good chemistry, it can very-much still worth. This is clearly what the network and producers have figured out and at this point, it is easy to be happy with what we are getting. John Chapel (Timothy Spall) is a retired actor behind a hit crime show, and he finds himself paired with a Welsh detective sergeant named Janie Mallowan (Gwyneth Keyworth), someone who very-much admired his show.

Is there a piece of Only Murders in the Building and Brazzos within the show? Probably, but the tone is different — and the same goes for the cases. If you have seen the first two episodes of Death Valley at this point, you know what the overall idea behind the story is. Meanwhile, the synopsis for episode 3 works to set the stage further for the cases coming up:

Janie is tasked with solving the murder of divisive best man Gethin Bennion the night before a wedding. What initially seems to be a burglary gone wrong quickly unravels complicated family dynamics and betrayed friendships, revealing just how far people will go for love. Janie is forced to face up to her personal experience of a friendship turned sour in order to connect with a suspect and crack the case. Meanwhile, John forms an unlikely connection with one of the suspects over art and painting, forcing him to re-evaluate the role that work played in his own marriage and the circumstances around his late wife’s passing.

Just from reading this alone, you can imagine that there are going to be some fun moments included here throughout. However, there will also be a chance to see things develop emotionally between the main characters. If they are going to be good at their jobs, they need to understand each other!

