The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 premiere date: May update

Are we getting closer to some huge news finally coming out when it comes to The Last Thing He Told Me season 2? Let’s just say that, at least for now, we have a certain measure of hope

After all, consider what we know at present, starting with the fact that not only has production kicked off on the Jennifer Garner series, but it has already wrapped up! In an interview with PureWow earlier this month, the actress confirmed that with the following: “I just wrapped the second season, it was so fun! It’s great. It’s very twisty turny. There are some thriller elements to it that are really fun.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

So with the knowledge that we have in mind, the hope now has to be that over the next few months, The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 will be edited and pieced together; following that, Apple TV+ may start to consider options when it comes to premiere dates.

Given that the first season of the show premiered at this point more than two years ago, there is a case to be made that the powers-that-be need to announce a premiere date far in advance, mostly to make sure that people have time to either watch or re-watch season 1. Our general feeling is that a start date in the fall would make a lot of sense, though it will likely be based on what Apple’s individual needs are at the time. This is a company that does like to space out a lot of their releases to ensure that there is always a reason to subscribe. They often tend to have a mixture of established hits alongside new properties to make sure that they have a level of comfort with what they’re bringing from a commercial point of view.

Are you hoping to get more news on The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 in the relatively near future?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — more updates are coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







