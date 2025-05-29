Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 9: Last until finale

Next week on Peacock, you are going to have an opportunity to dive head-first into Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 9. What can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, it is worth noting here that we are (somehow) already close to the end of the season. This is only a ten-episode season, and that is complicated further by all the mystery surrounding whether or not there is going to be a season 6. This honestly feels like one of those situations that could go either way for a number of reasons, with the biggest one being that the expectations from the streaming service are not altogether clear from the outside. They also do not release ratings to the public.

In getting back to the story for a moment, it does feel like the remaining two episodes could end up being a lot around Stabler’s family — in particular, what is going to happen to Joe? It feels like the stakes have never been higher from that point of view.

Below, you can see the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 9 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

Emery and Joe are back in town, sending Stabler on a wild goose chase of false leads; playing both sides eventually catches up with Joe; Stabler and Emery end up being one step ahead of him, sending Joe closer to a fatal endgame.

Given just how serialized a lot of the story here is, do not be surprised if there is some sort of cliffhanger at the end of the story. Why wouldn’t there be a lot of continuation until the finale? We do also tend to think that this finale could set up a season 6, regardless of if it is confirmed or not.

