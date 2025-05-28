Smoke season 1 premiere date, trailer, what to expect

Come June 27, you are going to have a chance to see the premiere of Smoke, a brand-new and hugely exciting Apple TV+ show. What is it all about?

First and foremost, we should note here that there are a lot of fire-based programs on the air these days, whether it be Fire Country, Chicago Fire, or 9-1-1. However, this series (which stars Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett) is not some procedural. It is a serialized story that is going to raise a lot of questions about who to trust within the dangerous world of arson.

If you have not seen the official synopsis for the series as of yet, you can do so by looking below:

Inspired by true events, “Smoke” follows a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists.

Meanwhile, the official trailer here makes it clear that this is a dark and twisted story where you are going to see a lot of characters struggle to really figure out who is responsible for the fires … and whether the real guilty party is closer than anyone things. The show comes from the mind of Dennis Lehane, a man with quite a reputation for compelling television. Mostly recently, he managed to deliver a huge success story on Apple with Black Bird, which also generated strong reviews critically.

There are nine episodes throughout Smoke, with the first two slated to arrive at once. From there, you are going to see the remainder of them air weekly until we eventually get around to the finale. There is a lot to look forward to here in general, so let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the show does manage to live up to all of the hype. We at least feel like it will be both mysterious and intense.

