House of Villains season 3 cast: Tyson Apostol, Paul Abrahamian

While there may not be a premiere date yet for House of Villains season 3 on Peacock, we do still have some great news to share. Today, the full cast was revealed, and it includes a number of big names.

We do not necessarily think that the Joel McHale-hosted show is really out to revolutionize the people you see here — they are from a wide array of reality competition shows, and we suppose that one of the biggest headlines here is simply getting a chance to see Tiffany “New York” Pollard back again for another go of things.

If you look below, you can see everyone who has now been confirmed to be taking part here…

Paul Abrahamian (“Big Brother”)

Tyson Apostol (“The Challenge,” “Survivor”)

Kate Chastain (“Below Deck,” “The Traitors”)

Jackie Christie (“Basketball Wives”)

Drita D’Avanzo (“Mob Wives”)

Plane Jane (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Johnny Middlebrooks (“Love Island,” “The Challenge”)

Ashley Mitchell (“The Challenge”)

Tiffany “New York” Pollard (“Flavor of Love,” “I Love New York”)

Christine Quinn (“Selling Sunset”)

Tom Sandoval (“The Traitors,” “Vanderpump Rules”)

Perhaps the biggest surprise to us here is Paul, mostly because it has been several years since he has done any reality TV. As for Sandoval, is anyone really eager to see what else he brings to the table? If nothing else, we can at least say that he does very-much suit the name of the show — the sentiment around him publicly is pretty darn clear at this point.

If you have not heard, House of Villains is going to be a Peacock exclusive moving forward after airing the first two seasons on E!. We do think that the move here is meant to try and consolidate reality franchises — and hopefully, this will mean greater promotion and in the end, a path that leads towards there being een more of these shows down the road.

