The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 5: Any answers?

As we prepare to see The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 5, isn’t it crazy to know we’re already at the halfway point? When you think about this simple fact alone, it could be easy to argue that the show is absolutely going to get crazier and crazier from here on out.

Also, shouldn’t it? This is, after all, the best way to curb some of the criticism that the Jeffrey Dean Morgan – Lauren Cohan show has been moving a little too slow. We recognize that they made us wait a long time to see Negan and Maggie around each other and at the same time, there are also still questions in need of an answer. Take, for example, whether these two characters can be on the same page; or, if Negan’s family is actually still out there and alive.

For the time being, we would argue that this season of Dead City has proven itself to be infinitely more complex than the first go-around, mostly because you’ve got a lot of complicated relationships at play. We know that the Dama is trying to constantly hold leverage over Negan, while Maggie is inevitably going to want vengeance over what’s happened with Hershel. Meanwhile, Hershel’s thoughts and feelings can’t quite be ignored, even if he is not necessarily privy to the true nature of his own thoughts. Everything is immensely complicated and while we have seen this a number of times before on this show, that does not make handling it easy.

Is someone going to die before the end of the season?

Obviously, this is not the sort of thing that could ever be confirmed but at the same time, let’s just say that we would not be altogether shocked in the slightest.

