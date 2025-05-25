Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 5/25?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We do not blame anyone for wanting more of the show and soon. After all, think about the near-constant deluge of stories that the show could be taking on at any given moment.

Now, here is where we do have to come in here with some of the bad news — there is no installment on the air tonight. What is the reason for that? This is honestly not something that is that complicated, as it is tied to Memorial Day Weekend. At this given point in the year a lot of people are off doing some other things, and that does mean a lot of networks decide to take some time off. It is almost for this very reason that we find it ironic that HBO is still airing The Last of Us tonight.

For those curious, we are at least happy to tell you that you are going to be seeing Last Week Tonight back on the air again next week — this is not a super-long break. Now, it is typical that we do get some sort of longer break later in the summer, but a lot of the ones that we are seeing so far this year are tied to major holidays or natural breaks in the action. It does at least make a certain element of sense that the show catches a breather here and there.

No matter when the show is on the air, we do tend to think that the general structure of these episodes will be the same. You are going to have a few different stories that are all about major headlines but beyond that, a main segment that is going to be a little more evergreen.

