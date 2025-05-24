Ballard: Season 1 premiere date set for Bosch: Legacy spin-off

After her debut in the series finale of Bosch: Legacy on Prime Video, the future of Renee Ballard at the streaming service has been set.

This week, it was officially confirmed that the Ballard spin-off series is going to be arriving starting on July 9. There are ten episodes that comprise it, and the plan is for these installments to release all at once. For us personally, that’s a little unfortunate — why run the risk that viewers don’t have a chance to check out the show in full? It is a good thing to wonder about for the time being.

Now if you are eager to learn more about what makes the Maggie Q series a bit different from Bosch, here is what the streaming service had to say in a statement:

Ballard continues to bring Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels to life, following Detective Renée Ballard (Q) as she leads the LAPD’s new and underfunded cold case division, tackling the city’s most challenging long-forgotten crimes with empathy and relentless determination. As she peels back layers of crimes spanning decades, including a serial killer’s string of murders and a murdered John Doe, she soon uncovers a dangerous conspiracy within the LAPD. With the help of her volunteer team and retired detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), Detective Ballard navigates personal trauma, professional challenges, and life-threatening dangers to expose the truth.

Meanwhile, here is some of what Connelly had to say when it comes to viewers checking out the show:

“I’m beyond excited about sharing this show … I’ve seen it and know how good it is, and how Maggie Q absolutely captures the character of Renee Ballard. Great writing, acting, directing and production, throw in a few surprise appearances, and I think this show is going to be a fan favorite.”

Are we still irritated that Bosch: Legacy ended with what was effectively a backdoor pilot? Sure, but that was hardly the fault of the new series. We are very much eager here to see what the new show brings to the table.

What do you want to see on Ballard when it does end up airing?

