The Handmaid’s Tale series finale: Did Elisabeth Moss cry?

As we look towards the series finale of The Handmaid’s Tale airing on Hulu next week, it feels like the perfect time to talk a number of things. That, of course, includes tears. Is there a good chance that the end of the story is going to make us cry? There is a good chance of that.

Just remember this — tears of joy could still be possible! We are still crossing our fingers that a measure of catharsis will come through the final episode, and we are not going to see the same sort of bleak and/or constant sadness that we have witnessed here. There could still be room for something else, no?

Speaking to IndieWire, Elisabeth Moss notes that she did get emotional working on the final episodes — and yet, she didn’t have a lot of time to do so because of her duties as director:

I can tell you this: When I watched the final shot of the [finale], which is the take that’s in the episode, it’s the only time I cried on set during the final block, during Episodes 9 and 10. It’s the only time I got emotional off-camera. Because, you know, you’re doing a job. It’s a massive responsibility directing the final episodes of the series, and there’s no time to be thinking, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t believe it’s ending!’

It’s very, very different from my experience on “Mad Men.” I had tons of time to be self-indulgent on that. I didn’t have time on this one, but there was one moment when I did cry, and that was watching that last take. And I think it’s just because I said to myself, and I turned to my DP and I said to him, “That’s how this show is supposed to end.”

It does feel like most of the people working on the show are happy with how the story of June ends and for now, we tend to think that this enthusiasm is enough to keep us eager for whatever is decided. It has been a long and crazy journey, but there is still a little more to come.

