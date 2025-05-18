Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 5/18?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We do recognize the interest that is out there in getting more. After all, it feels fair to say that there is certainly a lot worth discussing after what we just saw on the show!

With that, let’s just go ahead and share the good news: You are going to be seeing more of the late-night show back in just a matter of hours! The plan is for the next new episode to arrive at 11:06 p.m. Eastern time, following The Last of Us and then a couple of episodes of The Rehearsal.

In true Last Week Tonight fashion, of course we are not in a spot where there are a lot of details out there in advance … but won’t the Middle East end up being a headline? For the time being, we do tend to think so. The same goes with of course the Trump – private jet headlines. There are a lot of different subjects that could be a part of the lead segment.

As for the main one, that is where things do get a bit predictable. It is our general sentiment that we are going to be seeing some sort of evergreen segment. After all, why wouldn’t it? This is a chance for the show to once again take on something that is important and different — or, at the very least, this is what we hope.

Ultimately, we do anticipate that there are going to be at least a few more new episodes this summer; while there is going to be a break that creeps in here at some point, it is going to take a little bit of time before we get to that.

