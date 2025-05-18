FROM season 4 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more at all about FROM season 4 between now and the end of May over at MGM+?

As is often the case here, of course there are a number of things we can dive into in this piece. However, let’s just start by noting that as of this writing, not too much has been confirmed one way or another when it comes to when more news will emerge. Filming is slated to kick off this summer in Nova Scotia, so that is at least when a little more insight is finally going to emerge — it is hard to imagine that the producers are going to lift the veil on much beforehand! Technically, they may choose to keep things quiet even while the cast and crew are working, given that this is a super-mysterious show and there was such a big cliffhanger at the end of season 3 with the Man in Yellow.

For now, here is at least some of what we can say when it comes to season 4 — our hope is that it will premiere within the first half of 2026. With that, maybe we get an exact date announced close to the end of the year. Production is likely to last several months, with the biggest benefit of shooting in the summer being that the cast and crew do not have to worry as much about dealing with some cold conditions. (Remember all that winter at the start of season 3?)

At this point, we do think that there are a couple of answers that have surfaced about the mysterious community at the heart of the show. It does appear as though some people are being reincarnated — at least to a certain extent. Why is that happening? Is there still a way to escape? What more horrors are coming? There is still so much we are left to think about.

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 4 over on MGM+?

