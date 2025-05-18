The Simpsons season 37 premiere date hopes over at Fox

Following the big finale today at Fox, is there more that we can already say about The Simpsons season 38 over at Fox?

Well, first and foremost, it is worth noting that there is a lot of good stuff to look forward to, even if you will be waiting a while to get answers on all of it. First and foremost, the animated titan has been renewed already for more, so you do not have to worry about that. As a matter of fact, the series has already been renewed through an impressive season 40! That is a really impressive thing for the show and it makes us wonder already if that will mark the end. Granted, we have been wondering about an endgame here for a rather long time, especially once we hit season 30. No matter when we say goodbye to the first family of animation, we just hope that there is enough proper buildup so that it feels as special as possible.

Now that we’ve gone through all of that, though, let’s pivot and get back to the topic of premiere date hopes for a moment here. The Simpsons season 37 has already been listed as a part of the network’s fall schedule, so you do not have to be concerned over that for the time being. Instead, just sit back and wonder more when it comes to possible premiere dates. Our hope here is that the show will return in late September or early October, but that is not something that you need to spend a lot of time worrying about for now. An exact date will likely be revealed over the summer.

Like with past years, we do tend to think that the comedy is going to be premiering at a time that is most advantageous when it comes to the ratings — in particular after football.

Is there any stories in particular you are hoping to see on The Simpsons season 37?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some further updates.

