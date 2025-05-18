American Idol season 24 premiere date hopes over at ABC

Following the big season 23 finale tonight on ABC, what more can we say at the moment when it comes to American Idol season 24?

Of course, there are a number of different things here to consider and anticipate, but we should start here by knowing that the reality competition will return! The network has already indicated that this is going to be the case, so you do not have to worry about that. We also believe personally that the series will return either in late February or early March; there is a clear scheduling pattern that works for the show at this point, and there is no real reason at all to change this.

So what about the judging panel? Are you going to see the likes of Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie back? While nothing has been 100% confirmed as of right now, executive producer Megan Michaels Wolflick gave us hope in an interview with TVLine:

“It’s early days still, but I love our panel. I think we’re in a good place. I’m excited for them to crown their first winner together as a threesome. They’re all passionate about the show.”

There is no real reason at the moment to consider a major change at the moment. Take, for starters, the fact that changing judges can be a huge ordeal. Also, it is hard to imagine a reason why the group would change at all at this point. Just remember for a moment that this series is a great promotional platform and beyond just that, they are also paid rather well. Even though there is a scheduling commitment here, but at the same time there is enough space wedged within here so that people can also work on a handful of other things. That flexibility is 100% here!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

