Suits LA season 2: Why was it canceled at NBC?

Following tonight’s big finale, this does feel like the perfect time to wonder: Why isn’t a Suits LA season 2 happening at NBC?

First and foremost, let’s just begin here by noting that once upon a time, it felt like close to a sure thing that the drama was going to be coming back for more. The network promoted it hard, and they also worked with producers to ensure that original cast members like Gabriel Macht and Rick Hoffman turned up. On paper, this should have been a huge success … but it wasn’t when the dust actually settled.

So, what ended up causing the show to be canceled? This is not complicated: The ratings just weren’t there. NBC tried hard to get a bigger audience, including giving some repeats a special airing on Thursday nights over the course of the season. Unfortunately, it just was not enough to make something happen. The series still ended up unfortunately not performing there, and it may just show that the original Suits was the result of lightning in a bottle more so than any other thing. It did really well on streaming in particular, but that may have been due to a combination of factors, whether it be the global health crisis or everything that went on when it comes to Meghan Markle being a part of that cast.

In theory, could you argue that the LA show is revived at Peacock or somewhere else? Sure, but we also tend to think that if a streaming service really wanted to ensure that the show had a new home, they would have announced it already. After all, it and NBC do share a parent company. That would have also allowed the series to save a little bit of face as opposed to being some quick cancellation like what we got.

Are you sad that there is no Suits LA season 2 coming down the road at NBC?

