The Chi season 7 episode 2 spoilers: Alicia’s next move

If one thing is not already clear heading into The Chi season 7 episode 2 on Showtime at this point, it is simply this: We’re getting a story of revenge. If you are Alicia, we get it given her desire to get justice for Rob. Now, as for how exactly she is going to work in order to get that, this is where some of the questions lie.

So while we do think the aftermath of Alicia shooting Zay is going to be front and center moving into “The Fall Out,” it is far from the only thing that matters. After all, remember for a moment here that this is very much an ensemble show, and everyone is going to have some sort of role in the story ahead. (If the key art above did not give it away already, the women on the South Side are going to be front and center for a lot of different things coming up.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details right now all about the story ahead, be sure to check out the full The Chi season 7 episode 2 synopsis below:

Tiff finds an unlikely partner in Victor – and a more unlikely connection with Nuck. Meanwhile, Jake inadvertently exposes his affair with Tatiana, triggering a scandal. Things come to a head when Emmett tries to juggle all the kids at work.

Ultimately, let’s just go ahead and say that there is a lot of great stuff ahead for the entire cast and crew. There are some conflicting reports out there about how many episodes we’re going to have this time around (season 6 had a hefty order of 16), but we do tend to think that there is a lot that lies ahead. We’re just anticipating on some level more deaths, largely due to the fact that we’ve seen so many already…

What do you most want to see moving into The Chi season 7 episode 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







