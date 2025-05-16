Outer Banks season 5 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about an Outer Banks season 5 premiere date between now and the end of May? Make no mistake we want it. However, does that mean it is actually going to happen anytime soon?

Well, this is probably where we should tell everyone to pump the brakes and take a deep breath, as there is no evidence that we are going to be getting back to the world of the Pogues anytime soon. After all, the rest of the year is likely going to be spent dealing with a lot of stuff related to production; meanwhile, we expect it to return on Netflix at some point in the new year.

Now, if you have not heard, the biggest news related to season 5 is that it will be the final season. We already assume that John B and Sarah are going to be forced to grow up like never before, and that makes sense for a handful of different reasons. For starters, she is pregnant! Also, both of them are going to be mourning a great loss, and the world around them is rapidly changing. Maybe we can get more news about the story of Outer Banks between now and the start of the summer and that’s more or less it.

While it may be sad to imagine that this is the final season of the show, remember that it could not be the end of the franchise as we’ve come to know it. There is a chance that this ends up bleeding into some sort of spin-off or other off-shoot out there. Would that really be a surprise to anyone else out there? It is abundantly clear that this show has a huge audience, and they may not be going anywhere.

What are you hoping to see on Outer Banks season 5, no matter when it ends up airing?

