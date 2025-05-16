Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 2: Canceled, on Peacock?

Following the events of tonight’s big finale at NBC, what can we say regarding a Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 2? There are a lot of questions here, and for good reason.

After all, remember for a moment here that the aforementioned network has already canceled a handful of their other shows, whether they are Suits LA, Found, The Irrational, Night Court, and more. Most of those shows actually had better ratings than Grosse Pointe Garden Society. However, there is still a chance it could return.

Why is this? Well, you can argue that this show creatively was always a better fit for the Peacock streaming service than a broadcast network like NBC, which relies more on procedural stories than anything else. The viewership for season 1 is far from stellar, but it has been steady — even more so since shifting over to its Friday-night timeslot. This may make executives think that a Peacock run for season 2 could bring in either subscribers or ad revenue. There is clearly an audience here who enjoys what they’ve seen over the past several weeks.

Even if nothing has been 100% decided upon as of right now, we do tend to think that this is going to change between now and the end of June. That is typically when cast contracts expire for shows, and if you wait longer than that, you do run the risk of putting yourself into a difficult corner that you may not be able to get out of. The most important thing is to just analyze the numbers in the next couple of weeks and render a verdict.

One thing we are pretty confident in right now is that Grosse Pointe Garden Society will likely not return to NBC. This could be a case of it being Peacock or bust based on the numbers, plus the limited space the network has due to the NBA coming on board this fall.

