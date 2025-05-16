9-1-1 season 8 finale: Meet the baby Bobby Nash

We knew that there was a good chance that the 9-1-1 season 8 finale was going to leave us choked up — how could it not at this point?

Because of what we saw earlier this year with Bobby’s death, it feels like it was very-much a calculated decision to not deliver some absolutely insane cliffhanger at the conclusion of the story. Instead, everything went in a somewhat different direction as ended up seeing a number of personal milestones more so than shocking events.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

For starters, Eddie is now moving back to the West Coast! It felt for a while like the show would find its way back to this decision and now, we are 100% here — and Christopher is with him! Meanwhile, Athena seems to be moving forward to the best of her ability, and Buck has made some key decisions when it comes to his living situation.

Perhaps the most important reveal in the finale, however, was us actually getting a chance to see Chimney and Maddie welcome their next child, a son who just so happens to bear the name of Bobby Nash. This led to Athena welcoming him to the world, a moment that felt full-circle but in a lot of other ways, deeply emotional. It was a rebirth that came after a death, and it may also allow Chimney the opportunity now to try and further pursue some of his own dreams.

After all, doesn’t it feel to everyone else like he is going to be the new Captain? It may not be confirmed but at the same time, it is as close to a foregone conclusion as you are probably going to find.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts entering a 9-1-1 season 9 premiere date

What did you think about the overall events of the 9-1-1 season 8 finale over at ABC?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







