Poker Face season 2 episode 4: Who is Good Buddy?

Poker Face season 2 episode 4 contained a handful of big moments on Peacock this week, but it also raised a big question. After all, who exactly is Good Buddy? What do they bring to the table?

First and foremost, it is worth noting that this is a character voiced by the iconic Steve Buscemi, and that adds a certain gravitas to the part. He also is a friend-of-sorts to Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) who speaks to her as she navigates this part of her journey. She no longer has Beatrix or anyone else chasing her, and that does open up the world and give her more of a sense of freedom. Where will it lead? Well, for now, that is where some of the mystery lies for the time being.

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Tony Tost gave us a better sense as to what the entire team is thinking about when it comes to this character:

“I just love 1970s trucker movies. My parents had CB radios growing up. Smokey and the Bandit, Any Which Way But Loose, all those great cinematic exemplars from the ’70s. So we thought it would be fun … [Rian Johnson suggested it would] actually be interesting to go where we’re not expecting, with Steve Buscemi, kind of a consummate New Yorker, as this trucker. There’s something interesting there in the connection between [him and Charlie], too.”

This connection is something that could play out over time. The bad news here is that more than likely, we are not going to see answers until closer to the end of the season. There is no confirmation that we are even going to see Steve at all this season! (Then again, he was never announced as being a part of the show in the first place.)

What do you want to see from Good Buddy within the world of Poker Face?

