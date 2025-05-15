For those who are not aware at present, Resident Alien season 4 is going to be premiering on USA and Syfy come June 6. Are you ready for what is to come?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that there is a lot to be excited about her just based on the cliffhanger at the end of last season! There are more mysteries taking place within the town of Patience but beyond just that, one that is all the way in outer space! Is Harry going to find a way to escape his predicament in prison? Time will tell, but watching everything unfold here is going to be a part of the fun. Answers could come as early as the premiere and from there, we could start to see what the new parameters of the story are going to look like.

To get a few more details right now in terms of what is to come, go ahead and check out the Resident Alien season 4 synopsis:

The fourth season starts with Harry (Alan Tudyk) and his baby Bridget stuck in prison on the Grey Moonbase, while a shape-shifting Alien called a Mantid (also Alan Tudyk) has taken over his body on Earth passing himself off as the real Harry Vanderspeigle. Harry manages to escape the Greys and arrives back on Earth for a showdown with the Mantid Alien, but soon finds he may not have what he needs to finish the job. Asta (Sara Tomko) and D’arcy (Alice Wetterlund) struggle to keep a secret from Ben (Levi Fiehler) and Kate (Meredith Garretson), who are both desperate to find answers to what has been happening to them. Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) attempt to solve some mysterious deaths in Patience that Sheriff Mike is beginning to think aren’t caused by anything human.

One thing that does mark this show as among the best in the genre is that you never quite know where it is going to go — also, you’ve got great chemistry with a lot of the cast. What we are trying to say here is that there is plenty of time to recommend Resident Alien still to your friends — the first three seasons are available now on Peacock.

