Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 5/14/25?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD to go along with it? We know that the finales are going to arrive and yet, we haven’t made it to this point as of yet.

For now, here is at least some of what we can say about the franchise’s future — you are going to be seeing the three shows all back on the air tonight in their standard times. These are the penultimate episodes of the season and whatever happens from here is going to carry into their finales. They have all been renewed for another season, so you do not have to worry about that.

So what is going to make these three episodes stand out? Well, let’s just say we can offer more insight now on what is to come! Just take a look at the synopses below…

Chicago Med season 10 episode 21, “Baby Mine…” – 05/14/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Maggie and Frost fight to get a pair of lungs for a young cystic fibrosis patient. Hannah learns whether she can become a surrogate. Ripley and Morris treat the daughter of a tech billionaire battling leukemia. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 21, “The Bad Guy” – 05/14/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Kidd strengthens her bond with Natalie during a road trip. Severide investigates a car fire and uncovers surprising evidence. Violet receives a career opportunity after being featured in a local newspaper. TV-14

Chicago PD season 12 episode 21, “Open Casket” – 05/14/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The showdown with Deputy Chief Reid intensifies when Intelligence narrows in on Ortero. TV-14

Some of these stories are in, some way, going to be two-parters. The police drama, for example, is going to set the table for a showdown with Reid in the finale — and we just hope that you are prepared.

