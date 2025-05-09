Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 6: The struggles

Next week on Peacock, we are going to have a chance to see Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 6. Do you want to learn more?

Well, the first thing that is really worth noting here is that we are now at the halfway point of this story, and that means that things are probably going to get so much crazier from here on out — and why wouldn’t they, all things considered? We’ve seen faces blown off, characters in the wind, and of course all sorts of Stabler family drama. In other words, we’ve had a chance to witness what is at the foundation of the show from the start, just in an elevated form because of it being on Peacock.

Below, you can see the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 6 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

One of Mexico’s biggest players is back on the streets; Stabler and a friend from the past are pulled through the streets and underground, leaving them with more questions than answers about his own career.

Obviously, from here on out, we are going to be seeing everything for both Elliot and the rest of the family getting more intense — and we do also think that a lot of lives could be in danger.

One more question we are left to wonder

Are the writers at this point also building towards a season 6? This is something that we’re hoping for at present, but whether or not this actually happens remains to be seen. Organized Crime season 5 was in a lot of ways an experiment, mostly due to the fact that it is the first show in the franchise to be exclusively on Peacock. Can the arrival of the aforementioned Poker Face actually help?

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 6?

